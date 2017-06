Reports of explosion greatly exaggerated

The trail went cold for capital cops and reporters investigating rumours of an explosion yesterday at an ice-making factory in Choam Chao commune after they arrived to find nothing amiss.

Getting word from a villager, police were perplexed when they got to the scene where a worker declared the story was fake news; he said there was no blast, and the minor gas leak had already been repaired.

Koh Santepheap