Resilient victim seeks revenge, finds failure

The loser of a scuffle in Battambang went back for another round on Tuesday, once again receiving a beating from his bully.

After the first brawl went badly for the 47-year-old villager, he sought revenge, tracking his rival down at a local dance.

But the next fight followed the same format, with the perennial punching bag this time requiring hospital care.

Other villagers restrained his victorious adversary, holding him until authorities arrived.

FRESH NEWS