Revellers pick up tab after dropping the mic

The night’s bill skyrocketed to $110 after five men got drunk and destroyed KTV property on Wednesday night in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district.

Consuming two cases of beer at the KTV, the quintet got disorderly and one of them groped a waitress who was serving them ice.

When she yelled for a manager, the inebriates started breaking glasses and microphones.

The manager called the police, who intervened and forced the men to compensate for their destruction. No word yet on whether the waitress received an apology.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
