A rice-filled vehicle veers into the drink

A driver in a hurry rocked the boat in Tbong Khmum province on Sunday when his truck overturned while boarding a ferry at high speed.
The vehicle was overloaded with rice when the transporter lost control during a routine river crossing.
Petrified passengers plunged safely into the water to avoid the toppling truck, which fortunately only resulted in one injury - the ignominious driver himself.
Police have since impounded the truck, while its hapless operator was forwarded to the hospital.
KOH SANTEPHEAP
