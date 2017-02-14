Search form

A rice-filled vehicle veers into the drink

A driver in a hurry rocked the boat in Tbong Khmum province on Sunday when his truck overturned while boarding a ferry at high speed.

The vehicle was overloaded with rice when the transporter lost control during a routine river crossing.

Petrified passengers plunged safely into the water to avoid the toppling truck, which fortunately only resulted in one injury - the ignominious driver himself.

Police have since impounded the truck, while its hapless operator was forwarded to the hospital.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
