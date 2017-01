Rider learns that red lights exist for a reason

An overeager motorbike driver is licking his wounds in the hospital following an accident in Phnom Penh’s Chamkarmon district on Sunday night.

The reckless rider tried to run a red light, but didn’t count on the nearby Toyota Hilux taking a right.

The car, which had the right of way, collided with the traffic-violating vehicle, sending its oblivious operator into the pavement and subsequently to the hospital.

NOKORWAT