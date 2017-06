Riverside dealer draws police officers’ attention

Kandal cops read a drug dealer like the back of their hands as they stopped him on suspicions that turned out to be true in Loeuk Dek commune on Saturday.

Seeing that the 25-year-old suspect was drawing attention to himself near the riverside, the boys in blue stopped him for a search, which found a small bag of meth.

The pusher was pulled to the police station with his motorbike coming along as evidence.

Koh Santepheap