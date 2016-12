Road barriers prove no barrier to bad driving

A toyota bearing military police plates slammed through a road barrier under Tuol Kork’s sky bridge on Wednesday night. There were no injuries reported, except for the driver’s hurt pride.

The car was hurtling along Russian Boulevard and attempted to make a right-hand turn, only to lose control and collide with the barrier instead.

The dodgy driver made himself scarce, leaving police to impound the smashed-up car.

kampuchea thmey