Road divider again wins against drunk speedster

The age-old battle between street dividers and drunk drivers was joined anew on Tuesday night, as another messed-up motorist mangled his car in the capital.

The obliterated out-of-towner was driving his luxury Lexus down a dimly lit street when he lost control and was brought to an abrupt halt by the hunk of concrete.

The plastered perpetrator and his passenger were both unscathed, but the vehicle was rendered immobile and has since been impounded by police.

