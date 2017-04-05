Road rage bests holiday cheer in Ching Ming row

Holiday spirit went right out the window for six tuk-tuk passengers who attacked a car after a traffic accident in Siem Reap town on Sunday.

Police say the tuk-tuk was driving on the wrong side of the road on its way back from a Ching Ming ceremony when it collided with a Toyota Camry also returning from a Ching Ming gathering in front of a market.

The injured driver was taken to hospital but his angered passengers began smashing the car’s windows, helped by fellow motorists. Police finally arrived to stop the unseasonable actions, arresting a few of the attackers.

KOH SANTEPHEAP