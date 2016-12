Roadside restroom ruffians rob farmer

A trio of opportunistic criminals relieved a man of his motorbike in Phnom Penh on Monday night after he stopped to relieve himself on the side of the road.

The victim was returning home from his chicken farm when nature’s call forced him to pull over for a quick bathroom break. Seizing the moment, the sleazy scoundrels encircled their target.

Sensing danger, he tried to remount his motorbike, but the muggers threw him to the ground and made off with the vehicle.

KOH SANTEPHEAP