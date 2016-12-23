Robber has beef with wrong bovine wrangler

A cattle rustler learned the hard way not to press his luck after getting caught during his second sneaky attempt at stealing a cow.

The 48-year-old had successfully stolen one from a village in the capital’s Bak Kheng commune and sent it to the slaughterhouse on December 13, then brazenly decided to bring another bovine to the butchery just eight days later on Wednesday.

Luckily for the cow – and its owner, who called the cops – the police managed to stop the suspect just in time and sent him to district headquarters.

FRESH NEWS