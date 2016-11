Robbers well-informed yet entirely unprepared

Four well-informed robbers decided on Tuesday to break into the home of a man they heard had recently acquired a sum of money.

Armed with cleavers and hammers, the opportunistic offenders allegedly tried to smash the locked doors of the apartment in Banteay Meanchey’s Poipet commune but were unsuccessful.

The four had no choice but to abort their mission and leave empty-handed, but saw their hands cuffed yesterday after being identified by the owner.

KOH SANTEPHEAP