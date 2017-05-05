Search form

Rock beats bamboo stick in beer garden brawl

Showing little respect for his elders, a 23-year-old patron at a beer garden in Kandal province’s Sa’ang district clocked a 43-year-old fellow diner with a rock after an argument on Tuesday.

Stopping in to buy a beverage, the victim was mocked and insulted by the younger man, then went to get a bamboo stick to teach him some manners.

The younger of the two, however, struck first with a nearby stone. The man was carted off by cops and his stunned senior was taken to the hospital.

National Police

