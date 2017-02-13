Rogue repairmen get in stylist’s hair

A couple of handymen with sticky fingers were arrested in the capital’s Tuol Kork district early on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a villager’s hair salon.

The suspects, both 32 years old, were a plumber and electrician.

Witnesses say the victim locked her shop before going out on Friday evening, returning after midnight to find the door broken and the motley crew collecting her belongings inside.

She shouted for help, and obliging neighbours came to detain the men until police arrived.

NOKORWAT