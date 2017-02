Roosters arrested as chicken gamblers run

The police station in Siem Reap province’s Svay Leu district has two new mascots after police raided a cockfighting ring and confiscated a pair of birds on Friday.

Authorities say they had long been investigating the enterprise, a difficult task as it was always on the move.

When police finally cracked down the gamblers fled, leaving only the two cocks, a scale and eight motos.

ANN