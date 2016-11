Rowdy rabble raises voices, and arrest count

Two drunk drivers were joined by equally belligerent back-up during a confrontation with police in Sen Sok district on Friday, culminating in the arrests of three of the four quarrelsome men.

Police pulled the first two suspects over to verify their suspicions of public intoxication, only to be joined by two pals who unwisely chimed in, putting themselves squarely in the crosshairs.

The annoyed cops managed to arrest one of the interfering buddies, though one successfully fled.

Nokorwat