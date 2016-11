Run-down driver turns runaway after crash

A drowsy driver crashed right through and destroyed three posts surrounding the French Embassy in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Saturday evening.

According to witnesses, the languid lad had lost control of his Toyota Camry after speeding down Monivong street, crashing head-on into the building.

The collision must have awoken him from his sleepy slumber though, as he quickly fled the scene on foot. The police arrived later to impound the severely battered vehicle.

Nokorwat