Sacks of rice provide no defence against guns

A tenacious trio of thieves broke into a home in Battambang, armed to the teeth, to rob two defenseless rice vendors on Sunday night.

The overzealous home intruders fired four warning shots into the ground near the unarmed traders, simultaneously menacing the merchants with a machete.

They stripped the terrified traders of over $3,000 and took off, remaining at large as police begin to investigate the hold-up.

ANN