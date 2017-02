Sacrilegious nutter ambushes ancestors

A 30-year-old lout in Kandal got a rude awakening from police on Monday after giving the spirits a jolt of his own.

The man was arrested for property damage after he threw a rock and a metal bar at a stupa containing the ashes of a neighbour’s ancestors, breaking one of the Buddhist shrine’s windows.

The victim reported the incident to police, who came and made the arrest immediately. Authorities say the man has a mental problem.

NATIONAL POLICE