Safety check may bring a compensation cheque

A quick safety check resulted in a rear-ending for one truck driver on his way to the capital on Saturday.

Pulling over in Kandal province’s Kien Svay district to double check his rig’s lights and mirrors, the truck was struck from behind by another semi speeding on the route.

Leaving a motorbike and its three injured riders in his wake, the dangerous driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and cops on the scene impounded both mangled lorries to the station.

