Sausages slain during schoolboy squabble

A glass sausage stall was the unintended casualty of a stone hurled by Meanchey district miscreants on Monday.

A woman was helping her brother sell roadside sausages when three men on a motorbike chucked a rock in their direction, shattering the stall, which caused a shard of glass to cut her cheek.

Her brother and other onlookers hurtled after the men, apprehending one.

The busted bully told cops the rock had been intended for her brother, with whom they had a quarrel at school the day before.

NOKOR THOM