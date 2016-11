Savvy police swoop on unsuspecting slinger

A tip off led police to a drug-dealing Vietnamese national in the capital on Monday.

The cops – who had been alerted to the junkie’s whereabouts – swooped down on his rental room, where they allegedly discovered 10 small packages of yama, a powdered methamphetamine, which the man confessed he planned to sell.

He was hauled away to the police station, while the police are work their way up his network’s ladder.

CEN