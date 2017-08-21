Search form

School cleaner accused of dirty trick in Kandal

Teacher-Janitor relations were strained after a school cleaner was arrested for stealing her coworker’s motorbike in Kandal province’s Takhmao town on Friday.

The instructor said the school’s cleaning lady asked to borrow her ride to buy some medicine for her son, but never returned.

Police were alerted and managed to track down the moped-swiping maid, who admitting to pawning the scooter for $400.

She was given a failing grade in trustworthiness, and then sent off to headquarters for legal action.

Contact author: Yon Sineat
