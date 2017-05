Schoolyard brawl boils over into knife fight

Studying didn’t seem to be a high priority for 15 youths who were arrested for attacking fellow students in Kampot province’s Banteay Meas district on Friday.

When they caught wind of the attack, police went to the scene at Touk Meas High School and arrested the gang of 16- to 18-year-olds and recovered six knives.

Authorities, not teachers, will be the ones giving the next lesson to the delinquent dunces.

DAP