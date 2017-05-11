Search form

Scrap picker gets himself into a scrap with a mob

Five scrap pickers picked the wrong place to attempt a bag snatching as they were thwarted by security guards. And one was “taught a lesson” by intervening bystanders in the capital’s Sen Sok district on Monday.

Pouncing on a woman as she was leaving a wedding, the group of junk collectors failed to collect her pocketbook and were chased by three watchmen and a mob of locals, who handed out an on-the-spot punishment to the one picker they pinched before police arrived to take him away.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

