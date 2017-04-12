Search form

Scrooge of a boss pays for worker’s trip home

One Phnom Penh construction boss apparently wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit as he punched a worker for asking for his 300,000 riel salary so he could travel to his hometown for Khmer New Year on Monday.

Police say the worker came to get the money from his superior, allegedly shouted and repreatedly asked for his salary until the angered foreman decked him twice.

When police came and took both men to the station, the boss agreed to pay the 300,000 riel salary and matched it in compensation for the punches to end the conflict.

