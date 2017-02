Scuffler stops fight cold with a drawn sword

A long-running feud finally ended when authorities sent two young men to court on Tuesday in Banteay Meachey province.

Police said on Sunday that an 18-year-old pulled a sword on his 19-year-old rival after he started a fight and gave the younger man a black eye.

Fortunately, the edged weapon was never employed, and when police brought the suspects to court, they both confessed they had been holding a grudge for a long time.

ANN