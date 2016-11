Secure safe can stave off smoldering fire

A fire-resistant safe saved a 65-year-old man’s fortunes as his huge house in Siem Reap province’s eponymous village raged on yesterday.

The fire – which required four trucks to put out – is thought to have been ignited by a lighted incense.

While his neighbours were thankfully spared from the fire, many of the man’s belongings were destroyed – save a stash of cash saved in a safe.

ANN