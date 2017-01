Seeking a pick-me-up, driver ends up in hole

A drowsy driver created an impromptu drive-thru at a coffee shop in Kampong Speu on Saturday, falling asleep at the wheel before waking up in a wall.

The truck driver dozed off – presumably dreaming of coffee – losing control of the vehicle and veering straight into the building.

When he came to, his truck was stuck in the hole it had made in the establishment.

Reenergised by the events, the driver dashed, leaving a predictably chaotic scene behind him.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY