Seized ringing phone leads to more arrests

A confiscated phone gave police just the tool they needed to pull off a sting operation in Takeo province’s Kiri Vong district on Sunday after they arrested a man for drug trafficking.

While the pusher was being detained at the station his phone kept ringing, and police, seeing an opportunity to bag more baddies, answered and arranged a faux drug deal at a guesthouse.

At the rendezvous, three drug addicts were arrested then sent along with their dealer to the provincial station.

