Set of slingers swiftly squeal on sidekick

A third man joined his feckless fellows in police custody after the pair led police to his drug den in Kandal on Tuesday.

Police pinched the first two men when they spotted them suspiciously scoping out an area.

Finding crystal meth on their persons, the slingers confessed that they had a third associate and led police to his residence, where they found five more bags of meth. All three are now waiting for their cases to go to court.

