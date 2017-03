Sexagenarian told to act his age after giving stick

A 60-year-old man must have felt he was given the short end of the stick after being arrested for using a stalk of bamboo to punish his neighbour for stealing on Monday in Kampong Thom province’s Baray district.

The man claimed his 38-year-old victim had stolen his rice among other things, and so commenced with the bamboo battering. Both men were sent to court by unimpressed police.

NOKORWAT