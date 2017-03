Shady dealer packing ice draws the heat

A malignant lingerer who raised police suspicions in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district will now be raising money for a lawyer after getting caught with 26 packages of crystal meth on Wednesday.

Patrolling police picked up the dope peddler and patted him down, turning up more meth than one would expect for personal use.

The potential trafficker has since been sent to the station to await further legal action.

Nokorwat