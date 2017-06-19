Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Shady house inspection yields weapons, drugs

Shady house inspection yields weapons, drugs

Police came for the drugs but stayed for the weapons at a house in the capital’s Kantork commune where five were busted for trafficking on Saturday.

When passing officers thought the abode looked a bit shady, they returned with backup.

Detaining the house’s occupants, aged 22 to 40, cops searched the place and found homemade guns, a few bags of drugs and related paraphernalia.

Residents of the dysfunctional dwelling were forwarded to the district big house to await their charges.

Nokorwat

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Phnom Penh eats: Dine amid green gardens at Chol Chet

Located just off National Road 1 about 9km south of central Phnom Penh, Chol Chet — which means 'like' in Khmer — is a great getaway from the bustle of the capital.

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

NEC officials tally votes during a recount last week in Phnom Penh.

Late-filed complaints discarded by the NEC

Cambodia’s National Election Committee last week rejected 33 of 61 complaints filed over the conduct of June 4’s commune election, according to a s

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking