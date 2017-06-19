Shady house inspection yields weapons, drugs

Police came for the drugs but stayed for the weapons at a house in the capital’s Kantork commune where five were busted for trafficking on Saturday.

When passing officers thought the abode looked a bit shady, they returned with backup.

Detaining the house’s occupants, aged 22 to 40, cops searched the place and found homemade guns, a few bags of drugs and related paraphernalia.

Residents of the dysfunctional dwelling were forwarded to the district big house to await their charges.

Nokorwat