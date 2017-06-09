Search form

A Sharks v Jets tale for teen who chose thug life

Pledging allegiance to a youth gang didn’t bode well for a capital teen, but turned out even worse for his moto.

Admitting he was a member of a group called “NPY”, the 17-year-old victim told police that members of “BMF” were waiting for him outside his high school, but he escaped the ambush on foot, dropping his iPhone on the way.

His rivals took revenge on his ride instead, smashing it up beyond recognition. The victim filed a complaint and police arrested one ghoulish gangster.

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
