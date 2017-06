She hawks drug packs down by the train tracks

A capital woman was arrested while strolling near railroad tracks for carrying a little small freight of her own on Monday in Boeung Kak II commune.

The suspect was acting a bit shifty when police on their nightly rounds bumped into her, so they performed a search, netting packets of drugs.

Cops brought her to be held at the district station, where she’ll be given an express ticket to the municipal court.

Kampuchea Thmey