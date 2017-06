‘She loves me, she loves me not . . . ’

A capital man found out his girlfriend wasn’t interested in the key to his heart; she just wanted the keys to his motorbike.

Asking to use his scooter to give her friend a ride, the woman left Choam Chao commune and wasn’t seen for a month.

Reporting the incident to his father, then police on Saturday, the victim claimed his relationship was all bliss until this.

Police promised to help him by mounting a search for the cycle and the missing sweetheart.

Koh Santepheap