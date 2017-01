Shrewd shopowner foils felonious ploy

A wily woman thought she could take advantage of a distracted Svay Rieng shopowner, but the thief was thwarted by her target’s good memory.

The suspect went to the store to buy some cooking supplies on Saturday, but instead cooked up a plan to slip $100 from the till.

She made it out of the shop unnoticed, but when the owner found her drawer empty, she rememberd that one woman left without buying anything.

The police later arrested the suspect.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY