Sick woman elects to head to polls anyways

Voting in the commune elections turned out to be a risky affair for a capital woman in Chaom Chao commune who fainted while waiting in line at her polling place yesterday.

The 46-year-old told police she was fully aware of her poor health condition but was nevertheless determined to cast her ballot.

After falling unconscious, nearby voters amassed to give her first aid and see her sent to the hospital.

Kampuchea Thmey