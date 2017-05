Signs weren’t on the wall for med student

One medical student told authorities his poor driving was just a symptom of confusing road conditions when he crashed into a median in the capital’s Phsar Depot I commune on Saturday.

After smashing into the divider, the doc-to-be waited for police to show up to deliver his diagnosis: the Public Transportation Department, not alcohol, was to blame for his collision, as they had put up unfinished barriers without proper signage.

Koh Santepheap