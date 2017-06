Six labourers will need to construct good alibis

Six capital construction workers were caught with the wrong type of tools when police came to their rental room in Sen Sok district on Wednesday and found drug-making materials.

The suspects, aged 20 to 31, had set up their own drug ring, which was promptly demolished by cops, who confiscated their drugs and paraphernalia.

The sly six were cuffed and sent for questioning.

national police