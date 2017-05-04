Search form

Slaughterhouse where his moto dreams died

A moto thief ended up with his head on the chopping block when his getaway was stopped at a dead-end road in front of a slaughterhouse in Kampong Chhnang on Tuesday.

While the bike’s owner was checking his rice paddy, the suspect swiped his ride from where it was parked in front of a pagoda.

The farmer noticed the burglar and yelled to villagers for help who pursued the suspect until he ran out of road near the area’s abattoir.

Police say the thief is also suspected of trafficking drugs.

