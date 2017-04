Sleepy bread baker robbed by bike taker

A crook cooked up a heist in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district yesterday, robbing a baker as he slumbered upstairs.

The bread seller woke up early to dish out his dough, but as he prepared for the day, he heard the sound of a motorbike starting.

The back door was broken down, and the revving bike, it turned out, was his.

The merciless thief also snatched a CD player on his way out of the busted-up abode.

Koh Santepheap