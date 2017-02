Sleepy driver dreams of an undamaged car

Yet another Phnom Penh driver lost a tussle with a concrete street divider in Dangkor district on Sunday, in what is becoming a common (and costly) occurrence.

The drowsy driver drifted off just as his car drifted across the road and straight into the barrier. In a new twist on an old script, the driver wasn’t drunk or injured, and didn’t attempt to flee.

Nonetheless, police impounded the vehicle for possible legal action.

NOKORWAT