Slingers with drugs and fake money busted in PP

Police detained a duo of suspected drug dealers in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday, after days of following the dope peddlers.

Investigators’ suspicions were confirmed when police descended on the motorbike-mounted pair and turned up two packages of crystal meth.

Authorities also identified a counterfeit 50-dollar bill in their possession, adding a new charge to the already alleged trafficking.

The slingers have since been sent to the station for further legal action.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
