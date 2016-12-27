Slingshot lands wary lad in the slammer

Self-defence apparently isn’t a good enough reason to be carrying around a slingshot as one man learned yesterday.

Police were conducting random checks for weapons along a street in the capital yesterday and picked out a luckless lad for inspection, only to find a slingshot in his bag.

Despite insisting that it was meant to defend himself against harassing gangs when he makes his way home at night, the poor, pestered 21-year-old man was hauled away to the district police station.

NOKORWAT