Sloshed volleyballer busted for spiking pal

A man proved he could do more than just bump and spike when he was arrested for attacking his friend with a stick of bamboo on Sunday.

Police in Prey Veng province’s Komchay Mear district say the two were drinking together when the suspect asked to borrow his friend’s moto to go play volleyball.

Upon his return, his pal complained he was gone too long, prompting the man to grab a bamboo stick and hit his victim on the legs and head, causing serious injuries.

Police sent the sport enthusiast to the station while his victim went to the hospital.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY