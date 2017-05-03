Slow suspect regretting skipping out on gym

A drug addict proved you don’t have to be faster than the cops, just faster than your accomplice when he escaped a chase that left his pal in police custody in Kandal province’s Kien Svay district on Monday.

On nightly patrol, authorities found the duo acting suspicious and tried to stop them, but the pair immediately took off.

One suspect ran free, but his comrade was captured and found to be holding two small packages of meth before being booked and sent to wait for his day in court.

