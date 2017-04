Slumbering lady woken by lumbering criminal

One thief was left cursing his own clumsiness after he woke his sleeping victim in Battambang’s Pichr Chenda commune on Monday.

After the homeowner fell asleep and forgot to lock her room, the 28-year-old crept in and stole money but stepped on the rope of the snoozing woman’s hammock.

He slashed her with a knife and fled, but police managed to find the blundering burglar the next day.

Koh Santepheap