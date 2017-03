Small-town lad brings home big-city crime

City crime spread to the provinces yesterday when Takeo police apprehended a 23-year-old man for dealing drugs he bought in Phnom Penh.

Police say a villager gave them the tip-off, and when they broke in and searched the suspect’s house they found four small bags of ice.

The dealer confessed to buying drugs sent by taxi from the city four times before. He was sent to court for further questioning.

CEN